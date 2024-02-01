Falcons listed as 'best option' for Russell Wilson ahead of free agency
It makes a lot of sense, actually.
The Russell Wilson sweepstakes (though can we really call it that anymore?) are once again back on, albeit a little less interesting this time around. After two mainly-disastrous seasons in Denver, all signs are pointing to a split this offseason. Wilson would, in theory, come to any new team he signs with on a relative discount: Denver still owes him a decent chunk of that huge contract they signed him to, and like many have pointed out, it's not like he's incentivized to let them off the hook. And while there's plenty of speculation on where Wilson's next – and, realistically, final – stop will be, ESPN's Falcons reporter Michael Rothstein recently wrote about why Atlanta's a smart choice:
"The Falcons learned this season what below-average quarterback play can do to a franchise's playoff hopes. Owner Arthur Blank and CEO Rich McKay made it clear the plan is to win with this roster, and Wilson is the best option out there and has the most experience. The team around him would take pressure off Wilson, with playmakers Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Drake London and Kyle Pitts all set for big roles in 2024."
Rothstein also predicts that the Falcons would sign him to a three-year, $36 million deal, with $20 million guaranteed and a ton of incentive-based bonuses. Atlanta doesn't have a ton of money tied up in longterm QB deals: they're on the hook for a little under $10 million this season, and then only $1.7 in 2025, when Desmond Ridder becomes a unrestricted free agent. Bringing Wilson in, and hoping that new head coach Raheem Morris can revive his career, may be the best bet when it comes to utilizing all the Falcon's talented skill players while they're on rookie contracts. If Russ is going to cook one last time, may as well be in Atlanta.