Falcons live roster cuts tracker and practice squad: Live updates before deadline
Falcons cut their roster from 90 players to 53.
The Atlanta Falcons (and the rest of the NFL for that matter) have the tough assignment of cutting dozens of players from their roster. They have until Tuesday afternoon to get their roster from 90 to 53, meaning 37 players will be back on the street.
Of course, there will be spots on the practice squad but the ultimate goal of every NFL player to is make the final 53-man roster.
The cuts will come in bunches so we will keep it updated here as we track the road to the final roster as we inch ever so closer to week one against the Steelers.
Falcons live roster cut tracker: Road to the final 53-man roster
Deadline: Tuesday, August 28 @ 4 p.m. EST
Updated 8/26 @ 10:30 a.m. EST
Released (13):
- Bradlee Anae, EDGE
- Jordan Thomas, TE
- Josh Ali, WR
- Zack Bailey, OG
- Lukas Denis, S
- William Hooper, CB
- Storey Jackson, LB
- Jard Jones-Smith, RT
- John Leglue, OG
- Donavan Mutin, LB
- John Paddock, QB
- Austin Stogner, TE
- Trey Vaval, CB