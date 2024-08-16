Falcons make roster move to create space after trading for Matthew Judon
By Mike Luciano
The Atlanta Falcons could have used extra pass rush help before the injury to promising rookie Bralen Trice, but his recent ACL injury sent the team into panic mode. This was remedied quickly thanks to a trade that brought former New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon to Atlanta for a third-round pick.
While Judon is 32 years old and an impending free agent, the Falcons could easily give him a contract that compensates him well without breaking the bank. The big issue for Terry Fontenot, however, is doing that while still maintaining any semblance of financial flexibility.
The Falcons entered Wednesday night with the least amount of cap space in the NFL, and then they brought in a player who needs a new eight-figure contract. Thanks to some fairly creative roster moves, Fontenot and the Falcons can now take on the Judon contract.
The Falcons will convert guard Chris Lindstrom's $12.5 million base salary into just over $1 million with the remainder coming in bonuses spread over the five years left on his contract. This move creates $9 million in cap space, which will help them take on Judon and his cap hit.
Falcons restructure Chris Lindstrom after Matthew Judon trade
Judon may be recovering from an injury and is on the wrong side of 30 years old, but he remains a highly productive player. In 38 games with the Patriots, the four-time Pro Bowl player recorded 32 sacks and set the tone for a very effective New England defense that led the team to wins.
Judon will likely be an immediate starter in Atlanta alongside one of either Arnold Ebiketie or Lorenzo Carter. With Grady Jarrett and 2024 second-rounder Ruke Orhorhoro in the middle, the Falcons just might have one of the best defensive lines in the NFC.
The Falcons managed to add Justin Simmons right after the Judon acquisition, a sign of how committed this front office is to winning. In the very easy NFC South, all it takes is one or two difference makers to completely change the landscape of a very winnable division.
Judon is the type of player who can still be a primary pass-rushing option into his 30s. While Atlanta will likely be a bit worried about his ability to stay healthy, the fact the Falcons pulled this trade off shows that Fontenot and the front office are full-steam ahead with trying to win in 2024.