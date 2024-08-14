Atlanta Falcons trading for Patriots four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher
Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta Falcons are not messing around. They had a need at outside linebacker and they are aggressively addressing that need with a trade with the New England Patriots for Matthew Judon.
In return, the Falcons will be sending a third-round pick which is well worth the player they are landing. However, they need to agree to a long-term deal with their new pass rusher since it was the issue that drove a wedge between team and player.
Falcons send third-round pick for Patriots pass rusher Matt Judon
Matt Judon has been one of the best pass rushers in the league for some time now. He started his career with the Baltimore Ravens before signing a big deal to join the New England Patriots. Now, he will be playing in the NFC for the first time in his nine-year career.
As previously mentioned, a contract dispute led to a stalemate between Judon and the Pats. Fontenot will have to come to an agreement on a deal if he doesn't want a Jets, Haason Reddick situation to arise.
The Baton Rouge native has spent nine years in the NFL after getting drafted in the fifth round out of Grand Valley State. He has registered as many as 15.5 sacks in a season, which came just two years ago in 2022.
However, Judon sustained a torn bicep last year which limited him to four sacks in four games. Overall, he has 66.5 sacks over nine seasons, which is something we haven't been able to say about a Falcons player in quite some time.
This changes the outlook of this defense tremendously, especially after the Bralen Trice injury. They finally have a legit, proven pass rusher.