Falcons make two first-round trades in this 7-round mock draft
With under a month to go until the 2024 NFL Draft, here is a mock draft that includes the Atlanta Falcons moving down and up in the first round.
We are just under a month until the 2024 NFL Draft. With the Atlanta Falcons filling a few offensive holes in free agency, things have become clearer in regards to what the team will do in the first round.
Last season, the Falcons focused on their defense in free agency and stocked their offense in the draft. This year, it appears they are flipping the script by addressing their offense in free agency and their defense in the draft.
Atlanta has a massive hole off the edge on defense and now that they struck out on acquiring Hasaan Reddick, one can only assume they will look to find a franchise pass rusher in the first round. Hopefully, they will strike gold for the first time this century.
Head coach Raheem Morris has also stated that they plan on bringing in another young cornerback. Edge rusher and cornerback appear to be the two most likely targeted positions on day one for the Falcons.
In this mock draft, Terry Fontenot fills one of those positions after making a trade, then he makes a stunning move to land the future of the organization.