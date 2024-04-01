Blogging Dirty
Falcons make two first-round trades in this 7-round mock draft

With under a month to go until the 2024 NFL Draft, here is a mock draft that includes the Atlanta Falcons moving down and up in the first round.

By Grayson Freestone

NFL Combine
NFL Combine / Stacy Revere/GettyImages
Falcons mock draft: Round 5, Pick 143

Kamal Hadden. Hadden. Tennessee. player. CB. 5. 534. . . Kamal Hadden

Ideally, the Atlanta Falcons would target a corner in the first few rounds but things did not work out that way in this draft—better late than never.

Kamal Hadden would come in as a big corner who has the potential to find himself as a starter down the road. The Falcons have the flexibility to keep Clark Phillips on the outside after he played well last season

After seeing the production Terry Fontenot found in the late rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, you never know what type of impact someone like Hadden could have as a rookie.

