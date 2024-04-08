Falcons move all around the board in this 7-round 2024 mock draft
The Falcons make moves in the first two rounds to land two big positions of need for their offense and defense.
Falcons trade up with the Washington Commanders to pick 36, make another second-round selection at pick 48
The Atlanta Falcons see an opportunity to land another speedy receiver and so they hop the Wide receiver-needy Los Angeles Chargers to draft Oregon's Troy Franklin.
Franklin can be a number-two receiver. In this offense though, he won't be expected to be that right off the bat since they have Darnell Mooney. Franklin would give this team another dynamic weapon
Well, everyone seems to have the Atlanta Falcons taking an Alabama edge rusher, maybe not this one but we thought we would continue that trend.
This is a big need for this team. Braswell is a good athlete who has the ideal length and size for the NFL. He needs to be polished but he would be a steal in the second round.