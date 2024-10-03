Falcons must make Matt Ryan's special day even better with big NFC South win
The greatest Atlanta Falcons player of all-time is ready for his special moment. Just a few months after officially retiring from the NFL, Matt Ryan will be enshrined into the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor, becoming the 14th member of the famed list.
The ceremony will come at halftime of the team's critical Week 5 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While the ceremony will be special, winning to put yourself atop the NFC South would make it a perfect day for Matt Ryan and the rest of Atlanta.
Falcons must get huge win after Matt Ryan's Ring of Honor ceremony
Just under two weeks ago the Atlanta Falcons honored their current owner, Arthur Blank, at halftime, making him the 13th member of the team's Ring of Honor. When the ceremony took place, Blank's team held a one-point lead against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
We know what happened after that; no penalty and two critical fourth-down stops. The Falcons cannot do that again on the day their recent quarterback has his name etched into the stadium.
Losing a game against last year's Super Bowl champions in an interconference matchup is not the same as losing a game to your division's first-place team.
The players must feed off the energy at halftime—hopefully, with a big lead—and bury the surging Baker Mayfield.
Everything sets up perfectly for the red and black. They can make a primetime statement against the current favorite to win the tightly-contested division hours after your greatest player goes into the Ring of Honor.
What would be even better would be honoring the quarterback by pulling off a clutch game-winning drive, just like I scripted in my Week 5 bold predictions.