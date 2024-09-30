Falcons nearly robbed of second consecutive game with unacceptable call
The Atlanta Falcons fell victim to yet another example of the refs favoring the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Kyle Pitts was interfered with in the endzone on a third down but no flag was thrown.
The Falcons would have needed one yard to take the lead if the ref had made an obvious call. Nevertheless, the Falcons still had a chance to win but came up short.
Fast forward to Sunday and the Falcons were almost robbed of a win thanks to an awful call by the refs. On a Bijan Robinson screen pass that went for a touchdown, a flag was thrown on Jake Matthews for holding. Upon replay, there was no holding. It cost Atlanta a fourth-quarter two-score lead.
Falcons overcome awful penalty that robbed them of a touchdown
The Atlanta Falcons scored a touchdown on special teams, defense, and nearly offense. While it wasn't a pretty showing for Kirk Cousins' unit, they were still robbed of a touchdown that felt critical at the time.
We know how the game ended; Younghoe Koo hit a game-winning 58-yard field goal with two seconds left but we never should have been there.
We highlighted it already but Bijan Robinson took a screen pass for a touchdown thanks to a strong block by Jake Matthews. That strong block was apparently holding against Chase Young which ultimately cost this team four points.
That what-could-have-been two-score lead seemed unsurmountable for a Saints offense that died in the second half.
Instead, the Saints nearly took the lead on a fourth down inside the redzone. They then forced a three-and-out on defense which led to what seemed to be a game-winning touchdown with a minute left.
Fortunately, the refs called pass interference for the Falcons this time on what was another easy call. We were all grateful for the first beneficial call on a game-winning drive.
It is easy to forget about bad calls when your team wins but we shouldn't gloss over it. That terrible holding call was the most impactful call by an officiating team that favored the Saints. Remember that Drake London first down that was marked short leading to a field goal? Or the Matt Judon "personal foul?" Little things like that helped the 'Aints stay in the game.