Falcons need to pry Haason Reddick away from the Eagles
Even after a false trade rumor, the Atlanta Falcons need to get their hands on Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick.
Reports surfaced over the past few days that the Philadelphia Eagles had accepted Haason Reddick's trade request and would entertain offers for the Pro Bowl pass rusher.
However, Reddick quickly threw those rumors out of the way by saying that he never requested a trade. Even after this short saga, the Atlanta Falcons need to make an aggressive push to land Reddick who could fix the team's pass rush woes.
Atlanta Falcons need to pursue Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick
After having a breakout campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Haason Reddick to a three-year, $45 million contract in 2022. This means that 2024 is the final year of his contract and the Eagles will have a tough time re-signing him with their limited cap space.
The Falcons should jump at this opportunity and land the type of pass rusher they have searched far and wide for.
A couple of days ago it appeared like a team would be able to get Reddick for a decent price but now that Reddick has stated that he wants to stay in Philly, his price tag just increased. This shouldn't deter the Falcons who need a player like Reddick.
Reddick is coming off of his fourth straight double-digit sack season while the Falcons haven't had a player reach that mark since Vic Beasley in 2016.
This is a player who would immediately make this defense so much better and would give them a closer at the end of games—something they didn't have last season.
Haason Reddick would make Arnold Ebiketie, Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, and co. even better. The defense would see an uptick in success and with a solid offense, this Falcons team could make waves in 2024.
It won't be cheap to land the franchise pass rusher but if it wins you games then how can you not pull the trigger?