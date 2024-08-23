Falcons predicted first-time Pro Bowler would confirm Arthur Smith was a fraud
By Mike Luciano
While former Atlanta Falcons head coach and new Pittsburgh Steelers OC Arthur Smith proved himself to be a solid offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans, his time in charge of the Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder experiences shows that he was incapable of building a winning football team when given the keys to everything.
One of Smith's biggest issues as a play-caller and strategist was how often he struggled to get the ball to his star players. Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts would be begging for touches while Jonnu Smith and Tyler Allgeier were used as primary offensive weapons.
With Kirk Cousins in the fold to replace Ridder and Raheem Morris bringing highly-regarded coach Zac Robinson to be the offensive coordinator, things are looking up for No. 7. In fact, things are so much better that some believe Robinson is in for a big leap in production entering his second season.
NFL.com's most recent stab at predicting which players will end up making their first Pro Bowl, Robinson was their representative from Atlanta. After a solid rookie season, Robinson breaking out in his second season would shovel even more dirt on Smith's Georgia grave.
Bijan Robinson tapped as breakout candidate one year after Falcons ditch Arthur Smith
Robinson ran for 976 yards and four touchdowns while catching 58 passes for 487 yards. While the Falcons did try to get him the ball somewhat frequently, the fact that Robinson only had 28 more rushes than Allgeier despite the 3.7 yards per carry the former BYU alum put on display was a tough scene.
Robinson was the best running back prospect to come out of the college ranks in years, as the former Texas star has the speed needed to be a prototypical playmaking back while also being sturdy enough to handle a serious workload in between the tackles. The fact that Atlanta wasn't giving him 25 touches a game, considering the surrounding talent, was silly.
Going from Smith to Robinson should benefit Bijan, as the Rams have typically been able to create extremely productive running backs irrespective of where they were drafted. If Kyren Williams can break out in Sean McVay's offense, why can't Robinson become an All-Pro in a very similar scheme?
Robinson has all the tools needed to be a star, but Smith was unable of turning him into anything truly exceptional. Should Morris base the offense around giving Robinson the rock, Smith's inability to be dynamic or flexible could make him look even worse.