Falcons reunion in Pittsburgh after Steelers sign former Falcons first-round pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added some thump to their defense by signing one of the most powerful hitters in the league.
This thumper is a former first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons from back in 2016. After his career in Atlanta, he moved on to join Dan Quinn with the Dallas Cowboys, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, and then obviously now the Pittsburgh Steelers where he reunites with another former Falcons' safety.
The Pittsburgh Steelers made another addition to their defense as they have signed former Atlanta Falcons first-round pick, Keanu Neal. The hard-hitting safety has reportedly signed a two-year, $4.25 million deal with the Steelers.
While he may be listed as a safety, he can play linebacker like he did when he played for Quinn in Dallas. And then, particularly early in his career, he was known as one of the hardest hitters in the NFL.
This is also interesting because last year the Steelers brought in a different former Falcons' safety who also came from Dallas with Damontae Kazee. They liked what Kazee did for their defense last year and rewarded him with a two-year, $6 million contract. Both players are on their third team as they continue to follow each other around.
Neal was the Atlanta Falcons' 17th-overall pick in 2016 out of Florida, while Damontae Kazee was a fifth-round selection in the 2017 draft out of San Diego State—you know he didn't have a great Monday night.
Both of these players were known for very specific things—Neal for his hitting and Kazee for his ability to snag interceptions. Kazee ended the 2018 season tied for the most interceptions in the league with seven.
Unfortunately, both of them fizzled out with the Falcons as they both sustained season-ending injuries at different points. They played a combined nine seasons for the Falcons with three season-ending injuries. They both moved on when the new regime took over. Best of luck to both of them.