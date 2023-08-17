Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson might actually be perfect in every way
The Atlanta Falcons used the eighth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on a running back because Bijan Robinson might be perfect in every way
There might only be two words that you can use to explain Atlanta Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson: special and perfect.
Perfect is what we are going to focus on here today. Bijan is a perfect football player and person. Not only can he do everything on the gridiron but he also carries himself in a way that we have never seen before.
Bijan Robinson has impressed in everyway with the Atlanta Falcons
Character has always been something that Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith have preached since they joined the Atlanta Falcons—which is also a credit to Arthur Blank. Guys like Cordarrelle Patterson, Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Jessie Bates, Calais Campbell, and so many others, have been brought in to be excellent people as well as players.
Coming out of Texas many of us already knew how great of a personality Bijan Robinson had, but he has somehow been even more impressive.
I don't know about anyone else but there is no one that I would rather listen to (minus Frank Darby) than Bijan—he is just different.
Here is a video of him explaining how his name is supposed to be pronounced. It shows some of that perfect personality.
Isn't there just something different about him? He seems like he would be best friends with 700 different people.
The point here is to showcase how special this kid is; he is a generational football player and a once-in-a-lifetime person. The Falcons quite literally got the complete package.
It seems like this has been a trend through the years with guys like Julio Jones and Matt Ryan. How often did you hear about Julio being the most humble superstar in the NFL? And how often did you hear about Matt Ryan being the nicest player in the NFL?
The Atlanta Falcons are in good hands both on and off the field. Having a personality like Bijan Robinson in the locker room will only draw the team close. The closer the team is, the harder they will play for each other.