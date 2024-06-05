Falcons should extend TE Kyle Pitts before bounce-back season
Kyle Pitts got his career off on the right foot. He put up 1,000 yards in his first season with Matt Ryan throwing to him. Since then, he has struggled due to injuries and poor quarterback play.
However, the sky is the limit for him in 2024. He has commented about the chip on his shoulder to be the player he was drafted to be. The Atlanta Falcons should have all of the confidence in the world that he can do just that which means they should also sign him to a long-term extension before his price skyrockets.
Falcons need to extend TE Kyle Pitts before his price jumps
Kyle Pitts is heading into his fourth NFL season. The Falcons have already exercised his fifth-year option, meaning he is under contract for 2024 and 2025.
Two years is plenty of time to get an extension done but the longer you wait, the higher the price goes—especially if he puts up the numbers we all know he can. Extending him now will give this team more long-term flexibility with their roster.
As with every position, the market is only going up. Next year, there aren't any high-priced tight ends on the market so that is good news.
However, the former fourth-overall pick is due to become a free agent at the same time Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Mark Andrew, Dallas Goedert, Evan Engram, Trey McBride, and David Njoku are. That is a boatload of dollars at the position. Getting an extension done before all those dominoes fall is imperative.
If you are Terry Fontenot, you should not play around with one of the league's most talented players. Extend him now and move on. You know what he can do with an accurate quarterback; you now have one and shouldn't wait for him to drive up his own price. If he is willing, have him sign on the dotted line this offseason.