Falcons should win vs. Steelers after Mike Tomlins finally reveals starting QB
We are under two weeks until the Atlanta Falcons will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in their opening game of the season. These are two teams who are expecting to be in the mix when the playoffs arrive but the Steelers have some extra hurdles they have to clear—hurdles that the Falcons know too much about.
There has been an open competition at the quarterback position between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Most fans were hoping to see the younger Fields start but Mike Tomlin has a different plan.
Russell Wilson will start for Steelers against the Atlanta Falcons
Mike Tomlin and former Falcons head coach, Arthur Smith, have decided on who is going to lead their offense in Mercedes-Benz Stadium—former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson.
From the Falcons' perspective, you should be happy with this decision. While Wilson is an experienced veteran who can post numbers, he is the easier player to gameplan for. Wilson doesn't have the legs that Justin Fields, allowing you to play one step ahead.
We saw it late last year when the Dirty Birds couldn't stop Fields in Chicago. The game turned into an ugly blowout thanks to Fields going over 300 total yards and two touchdowns.
Wilson is coming off a couple of years in Denver that were nothing short of a disaster. He isn't getting any younger and plays in an Arthur Smith offense that, as we all know, isn't the greatest passing scheme.
That brings me to my next point, defending Fields in a run-heavy offense like Arthur Smith's would not be easy. At least with Russ, you can track him down from behind if he decides to scramble. His accuracy might be more consistent but the ceiling of what this Pittsburgh offense can do is much lower.
With all that being said, it would behoove the Falcons not to come up with a plan to defend Fields. Don't be surprised if Fields enters the game in specific situations, like inside the five-yard line. This game could come down to one play that doesn't involve the official starting QB.
Beating Russell Wilson and the Steelers is imperative for the Falcons. Losing week one may doom you to an 0-3 record to open the season since they will go on the road against the Eagles before hosting the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.