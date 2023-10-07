Falcons: Sunday's game is a battle for Offensive Rookie of the Year
The Atlanta Falcons will host the Houston Texans in what will be a battle between Bijan Robinson and C.J. Stroud for Offensive Rookie of the Year
There have been two rookies who have been killing it in the NFL so far; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.
On Sunday, the two sides will meet in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in what will be a spotlight on the two star rookies. How these two perform while on the same field will go a long way in determining who wins Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Falcons Bijan Robinson and Texans C.J. Stroud battle for OROY in week 5
The Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans both enter week five with a 2-2 record through the first four weeks. Obviously, barring a tie, one team will pop above .500 while the other will dip below the mark. Two rookies figure to be a big factor in who wins the game.
This has suddenly become a sneaky good matchup that involves the two frontrunners for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Bijan Robinson, as we all know, has been doing everything for the Atlanta Falcons. He has basically become the entire offense and figures to only get better as the year progresses.
As for C.J. Stroud, despite being the second quarterback taken, he has been lighting it up. Considering he is a quarterback, if he continues to play like he has, he will take home OROY.
The Falcons need to put a damper on his hopes by shutting him down. Arthur Smith also needs to call Bijan's name on every play because not only will it help his case for the award, but it also gives the team the best chance to win.
These are your two frontrunners for the award. Certainly, Colts QB Anthony Richardson has been great but he has already missed a game and isn't at Stroud's level quite yet. No one else can even make a case right now.
Obviously, things are bound to change but for now, we will likely be seeing the Offensive Rookie of the Year in Atlanta on Sunday—the question is will it be the quarterback or the running back?