Falcons Twitter reacts to generic '28-3' schedule release jokes
Want to hear a joke? How about the same joke for the 478,283rd time? If you answered yes to both of those then you are a three-year-old and you need to hand the phone back to your parents because you probably shouldn't be on a website called "Blogging Dirty" even if it is just a sports website. And for the rest of you, stick around.
All 32 teams around the NFL have released their schedules in their own unique way. Some of those "unique" ways are anything but unique as they continue to hound on an old joke that has now been called out by a superfan while announcing a draft pick. That is right that '28-3' joke about the Atlanta Falcons that somehow gets tossed around like it is still funny six years later.
They cannot find a new joke about the Atlanta Falcons, even after six years
Atlanta Falcons fans seem to be the only population of people that realizes that 28-3 is not funny anymore. It is something that doesn't affect us anymore, so therefore, bringing up those three numbers is only one thing: Cringeworthy.
Apparently, though, the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots (shocking) didn't get the memo and are still living in 2017—and honestly, can you blame them? They aren't exactly good teams right now.
They really just tweeted out "HOLY OWN"... Like wow, you really got us there.
Now let's look at some of the best replies on the next slide, THAT ARE ACTUALLY FUNNY!!!