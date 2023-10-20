Falcons vs. Buccaneers best NFL prop bets for Week 7 (It's time to ride with Robinson)
Breaking down the best player prop bets to wager on for Sunday's NFC South showdown.
The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will throw down on Sunday with the top spot in the NFC South on the line.
Best player props for Falcons vs. Buccaneers
- Bijan Robinson OVER 53.5 rushing yards (-137)
- Rachaad White UNDER 46.5 rushing yards (-129)
Bijan Robinson OVER 53.5 rushing yards (-137)
It's time for the Falcons to start giving the majority of handoffs to Bijan Robinson. The rookie only has five more carries than Tyler Allgeier, but yet he's averaging 1.8 more yards per carry.
Not only that, but after last week's performance by Desmond Ridder, Atlanta may think it best to get back to do what they do well; run the football. If the Falcons do that, Robinson is in a great spot to go OVER his rushing total of 53.5 yards. He's averaging 66.8 rushing yards per game this season, so as long as he hits his season average, he'll go well over this total on Sunday.
Rachaad White UNDER 46.5 rushing yards (-129)
While I'll be taking the OVER on Robinson's rushing total, I'm doing the opposite for the Buccaneers' No. 1 running back, Rachaad White.
Not only do the Buccaneers have the worst rush offense in the NFL, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry, but the Falcons' run defense might just be their biggest strength. They rank second in the league in opponent rush EPA/Play at -.220, and they're allowing an average of just 3.7 yards per carry.
I don't think White's going to sniff this many rushing yards on Sunday.
