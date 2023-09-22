Falcons vs. Lions best NFL prop bets for Week 3 (Kyle Pitts poised for big game)
A new era in Atlanta Falcons football has begun, but now they'll face their biggest test of the season in the Detroit Lions.
In this article, we're talking prop bets and I have three locked in for this NFC showdown.
Now, let's dive into some prop bets for this game.
Best prop bets for Falcons vs. Lions
- Desmond Ridder OVER 188.5 passing yards (-114)
- Kyle Pitts OVER 33.5 receiving yards (-119)
- Jared Goff UNDER 271.5 passing yards (-115)
Desmond Ridder OVER 188.5 passing yards (-114)
It's no secret that the Falcons are a run-first team, but there's a whole in the Lions secondary that they might be able to exploit in Week 3. The Lions are allowing 277 passing yards per game and 6.7 yards per pass attempt. Now, CJ Gardner-Johnson seems to be out of the lineup which is going to hurt an already subpar secondary.
This could be a big matchup for Desmond Ridder and the Falcons' pass attack.
Kyle Pitts OVER 33.5 receiving yards
Kyle Pitts has had a quiet start to his 2023 season, but it's not for the lack of skill or ability to get open. He's making the plays, but the ball just hasn't come his way due to game script. While that's disappointing for Pitts fans, I think it's now made his receiving number valuable to bet the OVER on.
I think he soars past 33 yards in Week 3.
Jared Goff UNDER 271.5 passing yards (-115)
By far the most improved unit for the Falcons is their secondary. Jessie Bates has proven to be a huge pick up for Atlanta this offseason. In fact, the Falcons are allowing just 4.2 yards per pass attempt so far this season, the second best mark in the NFL. Only the Cowboys have allowed more yards per throw.
That leads me to want to take the UNDER for Jared Goff's passing number on Sunday.
