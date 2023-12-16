Falcons vs. Panthers best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Bijan Robinson poised for big game)
Breaking down the best anytime touchdown scorers to wager on for NFL Week 15 action between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.
The Atlanta Falcons are in must-win territory when they head to Carolina to take on the Panthers in Week 15 action.
I broke down the betting odds and why you should back the Falcons to cover the spread in my full betting preview, which you can read here.
In this article, we're targeting anytime touchdown scorers. These bets are some of the most fun to place because all you need is for the player to find the end zone for you to win the wager.
If you want to join me in these plays, you should do so at Caesars Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll get your first bet covered by Caesars, up to $1,000!
Bet on the Falcons at Caesars now!
Best Anytime TD Bets for Falcons vs. Panthers
- Bijan Robinson Anytime TD (+110)
- Tyler Allgeier Anytime TD (+280)
- Bryce Young Anytime TD (+1200)
Bijan Robinson Anytime TD (+110)
We're going to target Falcons running backs this week because the Panthers have the worst run defense in the NFL. They're dead last in opponent rush EPA, opponent rush success rate, and opponent rushing touchdowns per game, giving up an average of 1.6.
In Week 1, Robinson averaged 5.6 yards per carry against the Panthers and also scored a touchdown on a reception. He's poised to have another massive game against them on Sunday. I'll take Bijan to score at plus-money.
Tyler Allgeier Anytime TD (+280)
Tyler Allgeier isn't getting the same amount of carries he got early in the season, but he has still have had at least eight carries in every game since Week 4.
Once again, with the Panthers putting out the worst run defense in the NFL, we should target not just Robinson to score, but Allgeier as well. He has three touchdowns on the season and is a solid dark horse bet to score his fourth.
Bryce Young Anytime TD (+1200)
If you want a complete long shot touchdown scorer and if you can stomach betting on a member of the Panthers to find the end zone, consider Bryce Young. His passing numbers have been atrocious this season, but he's had some success running the football himself and we as Falcons fans know we struggle stopping quarterbacks when they take off with their legs.
Despite running the ball 28 times for 201 yards this season, Young has yet to score a rushing touchdown, but the more he loses confidence in his arm, the higher likelihood there is of him scoring with his legs. It's a great bet at 12/1 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!