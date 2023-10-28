Falcons vs. Titans best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Jonnu Smith is an underrated option)
How to bet the anytime touchdown scorer market on Sunday in the Falcons game.
Arthur Smith is set to take on his former team on Sunday when he and the Atlanta Falcons had to Tennessee to take on the Titans.
If you want to check out the betting odds for the game, as well as my prediction, you can find them in my full betting preview here.
Any Time TD Bets for Falcons vs. Titans
- Tyler Allgeier
- Jonnu Smith
- Desmond Ridder
Tyler Allgeier
We have no idea how Arthur Smith is going to treat his running backs this week. Will Bijan Robinson play? Who knows. What we do know is Tyler Allgeier is going to get at least a handful of carries and he's the only running back to score on a rushing touchdown this season. He also has 15 more carries than Robinson this season.
Despite all of this, he has longer odds to find the end zone on Sunday which makes him a great bet to score.
Jonnu Smith
Jonnu Smith is the most underrated player on this offense, sporting the second most receptions (28) and yards (309). The other tight end, Kyle Pitts, has much shorter odds to score despite Smith getting a higher level of production this season.
Much like Allgeier, there's plenty of value on Smith to score a touchdown.
Desmond Ridder
Believe it or not, Desmond Ridder has the most rushing touchdowns on the Falcons this season with three. When the Dirty Birds get down to the goalline, Ridder looks to take off with his legs and score himself. Let's just hope he doesn't fumble on the one inch line again this week.
