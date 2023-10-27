Falcons vs. Titans best NFL prop bets for Week 8
The Atlanta Falcons are looking to further build on their winning record in Week 8 when they head to Tennessee to take on the Titans, who will be without their starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill.
If you want to check out the betting odds for the game, as well as my best bet, you can check out the full betting preview here.
If you're more into betting on player props, then you've come to the right place. Let me break down for your the best player props for this interconference showdown.
If you want to jump on the player props train, you should bet them over at FanDuel Sportsbook. New users who sign up using the link below will be treated to their latest can't-miss promotion!
Best prop bets for Falcons vs. Titans
- Desmond Ridder OVER 220.5 passing yards
- Kyle Pitts OVER 33.5 receiving yards
- Derrick Henry UNDER 61.5 rushing yards
Desmond Ridder OVER 220.5 passing yards
I will no longer stand for Desmond Ridder slander. The guy has soard over this number in three-straight games and is averaging 232.9 passing yards per game this season.
Not only that, but the Titans have struggled to stop the pass this season. Through Week 7, the Titans rank 28th in the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.4 yards per throw. That's going to set up well for Ridder who continues to take strides in the right direction this season.
Kyle Pitts OVER 33.5 receiving yards
Kyle Pitts got off to a rough start to the season, but he has surpassed 34 receiving yards in three straight games and he continues to be targeted early and often.
As I stated above, the Titans secondary has struggled in a big way this season, which should open things up for Pitts and the rest of the receiving core. This is a disrespectfully low receiving total for the third-year tight end.
Derrick Henry UNDER 61.5 rushing yards
It's safe to say Derrick Henry isn't the same running back we're used to seeing, averaging just 4.3 yards per carry so far this season. With that being said, the Titans are using him enough that he's still averaging 70.8 rushing yards per game, but now he has to face a stout Falcons run defense.
The Falcons are allowing only 3.7 yards per carry and they're first in the NFL in opponent Rush EPA. I expect Atlanta to shut him down and keep him to 61 yards or fewer on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!