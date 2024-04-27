Falcons wrap up 2024 draft class: See each of their 8 picks
Wrapping up who the Atlanta Falcons drafted with their eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Falcons just wrapped up their 2024 NFL Draft by taking their eighth player, unless they decide to trade back into the draft which seems unlikely.
So let's look at all the players they took with their eight picks.
Full list of the Atlanta Falcons 2024 Draft picks
- 1.8: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
- 2.35: Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson
- 3.74: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
- 4.109: Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
- 5.143: J.D. Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame
- 6.186: Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama
- 6.187: Casey Washington, WR, Illinois
- 6.197: Zion Logue, DL, Georgia
The highly criticized pick was definitely Michael Penix Jr. but they made that pick because they are building for more than just the next two years. He has a special arm that is already one of the best in the league. It will be hard to see him sit for a couple of years though
Ruke Orhorhoro, acquired by trading up, is a versatile player who fits perfectly for this new defense.
Bralen Trice and Brandon Dorlus are two more players on the front-seven who have great potential in the NFL.
When it comes to the last four picks, Jase McClellan is the one who sticks out to me. He is an underrated prospect who brings some explosiveness with a 221-pound frame. Don't be surprised if he has an impact early on even with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in the building.
Bulldogs fans also got their annual late-round Georgia product.