Fantasy Football: Falcons WR KhaDarel Hodge is a sneaky-good pickup
KhaDarel Hodge has climbed from the depths of the Atlanta Falcons depth chart to become a great addition to your fantasy football team
The Atlanta Falcons have limped their way through the 2023 season with Drake London and not much else at the wide receiver position. They have rotated guys in and out to find the right player to complement the big receiver and it appears like they have found one after Taylor Heinicke took over at quarterback.
Heinicke had spent the whole offseason and season taking reps with the backups and one of those backups is receiver KhaDarel Hodge. Hodge has really seen an uptick in action with Heinicke at QB and he could be a great waiver-wire addition to any fantasy football team.
Falcons WR KhaDarel Hodge needs to be added to your fantasy team right now!
KhaDarel Hodge has essentially been a journeyman throughout his NFL career. He is mainly been a special teams ace for the teams he has played for but he saw a slight uptick in production during his first season with the Atlanta Falcons last year.
Now, with just nine games under his belt, Hodge has almost broken his career highs in catches and yards. This is much in thanks to fellow journeyman Taylor Heinicke.
Heinicke talked about how he really has the most chemistry with Hodge because he spent so much time throwing to Hodge since he arrived in Atlanta. It quickly became apparent that that was the case when he took over as the starting QB in the second half against the Titans.
Hodge has proven that he can make big plays. He caught an intermediate pass from Heinicke in week eight and proceeded to break numerous tackles and take it for 52 yards. Then in week nine, he did a similar thing on a 31-yard catch.
While he has yet to go over three catches or 100 yards, he has proven that he can be a big part of this offense. He also has some great matchups in the coming weeks. He plays Arizona on Sunday, then has a bye proceeded by games against the Saints, Jets, Buccaneers, Panthers, Colts, Bears, and Saints.
As long as Taylor Heinicke is the starter, KhaDarel Hodge could be a sneaky threat for your fantasy team.