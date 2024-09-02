Final 2024 NFC South division winner and record predictions
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta Falcons 11-6
The recent additions of Justin Simmons and Matthew Judon should give Atlanta fans confidence this is their division to lose. Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot have made moves that suggest they are all in on this season. Winning 11-games might seem ambitious but consider Atlanta's schedule and the layups they are expected to face.
The Vikings, Raiders, Giants, and Commanders should all be wins for this team. Add in a split with Tampa and sweeping the rest of the division and Atlanta is at nine wins with four coinflip games still on the schedule.
Split them and you have your 11-wins with a late surge taking over the division. Atlanta fans should expect the Bucs to be in the driver's seat early with a softer start to the year. Something Atlanta's schedule makes up for in the final weeks with the Vikings, Raiders, Giants, Commanders, and Panthers closing out the season.
The one concern for Atlanta remains the pass rush. If Judon is healthy the unit will be capable but a step back from the veteran or any long-term injuries leaves nothing but question marks for the unit. Still, this should be Atlanta's division to lose and their chance to return to relevance.