Final Mock Draft round-up for Atlanta Falcons: 1 player sets himself apart
3 of 5
NFL.com mock draft picks for the Atlanta Falcons
- Daniel Jeremiah: 8. Bijan Robinson
- Bucky Brooks: 8. Lukas Van Ness
- Lance Zierlein: 10. Bijan Robinson (Trade w/ Eagles)
- Charles Davis: 8. Christian Gonzalez
- Chad Reuter: 8. Bijan Robinson
- Peter Schrager: 8. Christian Gonzalez
- Maurice Jones-Drew: 8. Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
- Rhett Lewis: 8. Myles Murphy
- Eric Edholm: 8. Nolan Smith
If you are looking for a pure quantity of mock drafts, then there is no better place to go than NFL.com. They have a lot of analysts who put out a lot of mock drafts.
It is the same trend that we saw to start; cornerback, edge rusher, and running back. In other words, it is Christian Gonzalez, Bijan Robinson, or a host of talented pass rushers. I think it is a good bet that one of them will end up being the selection a few hours from now.