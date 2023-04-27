Final Mock Draft round-up for Atlanta Falcons: 1 player sets himself apart
Other mock draft picks for the Atlanta Falcons
- Rob Rang, Fox Sports: 8. Bijan Robinson
- Garrett Podell, CBS Sports: 8. Bijan Robinson
- Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: 17. Bijan Robinson (Trade w/ Steelers)
- Danny Kelly, The Ringer: 8. Bijan Robinson
- Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 8. Myles Murphy
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: 8. Bijan Robinson
Wow, lots of Bijan Robinson for the Atlanta Falcons, which is seemingly the way we are trending right now. He is a top talent and with Terry Fontenot always preaching 'best player available' it isn't hard to connect the dots.
The other player on this list is Myles Murphy who is another long and athletic edge rusher who has a lot of potential. Again, this all comes down to whether Fontenot wants to truly go with the best player or if he is going to target a position they have emphasized throughout the offseason.