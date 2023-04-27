Final Mock Draft round-up for Atlanta Falcons: 1 player sets himself apart
Final count for the Atlanta Falcons
Player
# times selected
Bijan Robinson
10
Myles Murphy
3
Christian Gonzalez
3
Nolan Smith
2
Lukas Van Ness
2
Tyree Wilson
1
Bijan Robinson wins by a mile and for good reason. As I previously mentioned, there has been an emphasis by Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot, to take the best player that is on the board when they make their pick. Bijan Robinson is likely the best talent on that list, therefore, if you believe Fontenot, then they will take Robinson.
As for the others, they all have tremendous talent. Nolan Smith is an outlier on that list because he is a different type of player off the edge. Christian Gonzalez would give Atlanta a lot of talented corners but is there room for him?
It will be a fun day, all of us cannot wait to see who will be wearing red and black in due time.
