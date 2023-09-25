First major injury strikes following Atlanta Falcons first loss
Troy Andersen returned to action on Sunday following a concussion but it looks like we won't see the Atlanta Falcons top linebacker for the remainder of the season, according to Arthur Smith.
Troy Andersen is one of the most talented linebackers in the NFL and is a rising star for the Atlanta Falcons. The second-year player and former second-round pick came into this season with a lot on his shoulders and has been flashing his special talent in limited action.
However, there is bad news that has come his way. According to head coach Arthur Smith, Troy Andersen could be out for the year following a disastrous loss in week three.
The Atlanta Falcons likely lose starting linebacker Troy Andersen for the year
This is really bad news following a really bad game. Troy Andersen, who has looked like a rising star for the Atlanta Falcons defense, could be done for the year due to a shoulder injury that came right after he returned from a concussion.
The unfortunate part is that the injury came late in the game. There is nothing worse than seeing a player go down with a significant injury when a game is essentially out of reach.
The only good news is that the Falcons have Nate Landman who played extremely well in Andersen's place in week two against the Packers.
With that being said, counting on a second-year undrafted free agent to take over for a former second-round pick is not ideal. Landman is a tough player but does not have the speed and athleticism to replace Andersen.
The other issue is that Andersen was essentially the quarterback with the defense. Expect Jessie Bates to continue showing his leadership and help out with defensive playcalling.
This injury makes the signings of Jessie Bates and Kaden Elliss look even more impactful. Without those two, the Falcons would be lacking a lot of leadership and talent.
Hopefully, Andersen will be able to return later in the season but we will just have to wait and see what happens.