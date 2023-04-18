First round NFL mock draft 2.0: Falcons create top-five chaos with trade
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 2-3
I am not switching things up in the top two because, again, I am pretty confident about how the top two will pan out. Bryce Young 'falls' to the Houston Texans as they are the happiest team in the league. Even after surrendering the first-overall pick, they land the player they always wanted.
The two teams at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft both get the guys they always wanted, much like the 2022 Draft.
The Indianapolis Colts have two choices; sit where they are and hope the Cardinals don't trade down with a different team who then takes their quarterback, or they hand over a couple of picks to trade up one spot and ensure they get the QB they want. Obviously, here they go with the safe route as they land the ridiculous talent, Anthony Richardson.
Richardson might not be the universally-loved prospect but you cannot deny what he could become. The Colts have tried all the "safe" routes at the position, so this time, they take the risky route, because why not at this point?