Fansided
Blogging Dirty
Home/Falcons Mock Drafts

First round NFL mock draft 2.0: Falcons create top-five chaos with trade

2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7
2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7 / David Becker/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 10
Next

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 4-6

OLB. Will Anderson Jr.. 44. . player. . Alabama. 4

The Arizona Cardinals double-down on trading down, picking up four extra picks this year and one next year.

As for the Atlanta Falcons, this is a dream scenario. Their free agency moves and trades have set them up to be able to do this. They land the top prospect at a position they need. Will Anderson would finally give them a potentially-dominant edge rusher that could help transform one of the league's worst defenses last year. They could make a massive leap if they are able to land the Bama pass rusher.

OLB. Texas Tech. Tyree Wilson. 5. player. . 36.

After quarterbacks go back-to-back-to-back, pass rushers go back-to-back. The Seahawks have been looking to retool their defense and Tyree Wilson can help them do just that.

. CB. Oregon. 6. . Christian Gonzalez. player. 50

We finally get the third position coming off the board as Christian Gonzalez lands with the Detroit Lions. The Lions traded Jeff Okudah while also signing a couple of corners but there is just something that makes Gonzalez make sense for the Lions. He is a talented player who could quickly become the Lions' top CB.

facebooktwitterreddit