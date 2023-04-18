First round NFL mock draft 2.0: Falcons create top-five chaos with trade
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 4-6
The Arizona Cardinals double-down on trading down, picking up four extra picks this year and one next year.
As for the Atlanta Falcons, this is a dream scenario. Their free agency moves and trades have set them up to be able to do this. They land the top prospect at a position they need. Will Anderson would finally give them a potentially-dominant edge rusher that could help transform one of the league's worst defenses last year. They could make a massive leap if they are able to land the Bama pass rusher.
After quarterbacks go back-to-back-to-back, pass rushers go back-to-back. The Seahawks have been looking to retool their defense and Tyree Wilson can help them do just that.
We finally get the third position coming off the board as Christian Gonzalez lands with the Detroit Lions. The Lions traded Jeff Okudah while also signing a couple of corners but there is just something that makes Gonzalez make sense for the Lions. He is a talented player who could quickly become the Lions' top CB.