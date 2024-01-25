Former Atlanta Falcons HC Arthur Smith's future destination revealed
After being fired by the Atlanta Falcons, it appears as if Arthur Smith will reunite with head coaching candidate Mike Vrabel
Despite having a rough tenure as the offensive playcaller of the Atlanta Falcons, it looks like Arthur Smith is headed for another job as a playcaller.
It was recently reported that Smith had interest from more than seven teams and now it sounds like he will be linking back up with ex-Titans head coach Mike Vrabel—with whatever team ends up hiring him.
Ex-Atlanta Falcons HC Arthur Smith's landing spot reported by ESPN
After seeing the inconsistencies of the Atlanta Falcons offense this past year, despite having all the talent in the world, it is maddening that Arthur Smith is receiving as much interest as he has reportedly been getting.
Everyone expected him to snag the attention of a few teams but more than one-fifth of the league is shocking.
Once the Titans fired Mike Vrabel, it was easy to link these two coaches. The two worked together in Tennessee for quite a while and Smith was his offensive coordinator for two years. The Titans had a lot of offensive success with Smith calling plays but that did not translate to Atlanta.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the expectation around the league is that Vrabel will hire Smith wherever Vrabel ends up landing—if he even lands a head coaching job.
It isn't a ground-breaking report but it does validate the respect that Vrabel has for Smith. And that the past three years of offensive failure with the Falcons isn't seen as his fault exclusively, around the league.
This further proves that some coaches are best suited to be coordinators. It will be interesting to see how his offense performs wherever he may land. After all, he made Ryan Tannehill look like a Pro Bowler for a couple of years. Throughout the past three years, that fact has been something we have all based our optimism on when looking at Arthur Smith.
