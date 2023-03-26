Former Atlanta Falcons QB back to playing football following trade
This probably isn't what you were expecting to read but a former Atlanta Falcons quarterback has agreed to play football again after his rights were traded to a new team.
Kurt Benkert was an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia in 2018. The Falcons signed him to a contract and he managed to impress the coaching staff enough to stay around until the new regime marched in the door in 2021. And now here we are in 2023 when he is making his way back onto the field.
Former Atlanta Falcons QB gets traded to new team, in a new league
Kurt Benkert, one of the most notable athletes who also makes a living playing video games, was released by the Atlanta Falcons in February of 2021. He went on to join the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season and then spent a moment with the San Francisco 49ers last year, which was his most recent action in the NFL.
The new Houston Roughnecks team acquired his 'rights,' however, he subsequently announced that he didn't intend to play or sign a contract with the Houston team.
On Thursday, it was announced that the Roughnecks had traded the rights to Benkert to the San Antonio Brahmas. It didn't take him long to announce that he was ready to go back to playing football after having some time with his family, having the urge to play again after watching the Super Bowl, and being recruited by former NFL great, Hines Ward—the head coach of the Brahmas.
All of this transpired because former San Diego QB Reid Sinnett and former Wisconsin QB Jack Coan were both injured with the Brahmas.
The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback is now the newest quarterback in San Antonio and, hopefully, he kills it out there!