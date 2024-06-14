Former Falcons DL Calais Campbell lands with AFC contender
One of the biggest questions of the offseason for the Atlanta Falcons has now been answered; Calais Campbell will not retire or return to the Falcons, he will instead sign with the Miami Dolphins for his 17th season in the NFL.
The all-time great defensive lineman spent one season with the Falcons which did not end the way he would have liked.
While general manager Terry Fontenot said the door was open for his return, the draft put an end to any hopes of the veteran returning. The Dirty Birds heavily addressed their defensive line by drafting Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, and Zion Logue.
Those three are joining an already strong position that consists of Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Kentavius Street, Ta'Quon Graham, Zach Harrison, LaCale London, and Eddie Goldman. There simply was not enough room for the six-foot-seven beast.
Calais Campbell will continue career with the Miami Dolphins
Calais Campbell is going into his 17th season still looking for his first ring. He has played for the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, and the Atlanta Falcons, reaching one Super Bowl which his Cardinals lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He signed with the Falcons a year ago hoping he was joining an ascending, hungry team. That obviously did not happen after a disastrous season, especially on offense.
Campbell did his job and reached the 100-sack milestone that was a goal of his. Now, he will add to his career stats with a talented Dolphins team.
Miami is a strong postseason contender due to their offensive firepower. Adding a player like Calais will help a defense that will be under a lot of stress due to the quick-scoring nature of the offense. This is a great addition to Mike McDaniel's team.
There is no doubting his ability to still play; he was a huge part of a defensive resurgence for the Falcons last year. Hopefully, he will be able to get a ring this year, if the Falcons don't, of course.