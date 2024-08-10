Former Falcons QB takes on familiar opponent in preseason debut
Desmond Ridder has had a tough couple of weeks with his new team. He made several mistakes during training camp with the Arizona Cardinals that look similar to things we saw routinely last year with the Atlanta Falcons.
He now gets the chance to prove himself on the field where it really matters. It will ironically come against a team he has gone against the most in his young career. He will play a Saints team that he went 1-2 against as a member of the Dirty Birds.
Desmond Ridder looks to prove himself against the New Orleans Saints
If there was ever a time to root for Desmond Ridder, it is now. Yes, I know that preseason games don't matter in the standings but it still never gets old seeing the New Orleans Saints lose.
Ridder's Arizona Cardinals will get their season underway at home against the Falcons biggest rival—the New Orleans Saints.
The time is now for the former Falcons quarterback to prove he is worthy of making his new team, something he has not done during training camp. He has been marred by ugly interceptions that were mirror images of things we saw last season.
The third-round pick has to find a way to make the roster. Kyler Murray is the unquestioned starter so the fight is for the backup position against Clayton Tune. After making some rough plays in training camp, his spot is in serious jeopardy.
Of course, all of this comes after the unfortunate news of Rondale Moore, the compensation received for Ridder, went down with a season-ending injury. This was a trade that was shaping up to be a steal by Terry Fontenot but that has all gone out the window after the unfortunate injury.