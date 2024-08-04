Former Falcons starting QB's nightmare training camp gets even worse
We talked about it the other day; former Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Desmond Ridder's time in Arizona continues its disastrous theme. The quarterback has had an abysmal training camp thus far and it has continued.
There were plenty of reports coming out of Cardinals training camp talking about how rough Ridder's performances have been thus far. Well, yet again, there is another video circulating of him throwing an interception that will give you flashbacks to last season.
Falcons see their former starting quarterback make similar mistakes
One of the keys to developing into a good player is not making the same mistakes. For the Atlanta Falcons last year, they continued to make the same offensive mistakes each week. We saw head-scratching interceptions over and over which ultimately resulted in the demise of Desmond Ridder.
And unfortunately, a change of scenery for the third-year passer has not helped him. After some rough days in practice, he just made his worst mistake of the offseason as he was the victim of a pick-six... on a screen pass...
Wow does that sound familiar. Every interception he has thrown with Arizona has been a mirror image of things we saw last season. The other day it was a safety driving down on a crossing route and now it was on what should've been an easy pass or throwaway. Closely related to this:
Listen, like I said last time, he is a great person and you can only hope he will figure things out soon. But you cannot ignore the lack of development he has shown. When you can look at a player's training camp mistakes and directly link it to a specific game from his previous year, that is a major problem.
He hasn't shown that sixth sense that all great quarterbacks have. Defensive backs and linebackers can influence him to through the ball where they want.
After seeing these plays, his spot on the Cardinals roster is in serious jeopardy.