Former Falcons WR could be headed to another NFC South rival
After a largely unproductive career with the LSU Tigers, the Atlanta Falcons took a chance on Russell Gage in the sixth round and it certainly paid off.
After having a good final season in Atlanta, Gage signed a big contract to join Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had a decent first season in Florida but sustained a season-ending injury before his second season started. The Bucs moved on from him early this year.
All has been quiet for the veteran receiver until now. He will reportedly workout with the New Orleans Saints with the possibility of landing a contract.
Russell Gage is allergic to any team outside of the NFC South. After spending four years with the Falcons, he went on to spend two years with the Buccaneers, and now his career could continue with the Saints if he impresses them during his workout.
This would be the worst possible destination for Atlanta Falcons fans. While he isn't going to light up the stat sheet, he is still a good player who can be a productive depth player and special teamer. We would all prefer to see him exit the NFC South unless he is reuniting with Raheem Morris.
The former LSU Tiger would be going into his seventh season in the NFL (hard to believe). He has caught 244 passes for 2,941 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also completed a pass to Calvin Ridley for a 39-yard touchdown back in 2020
In what ended up being both of their final seasons with the Falcons, Matt Ryan had to rely on Russell Gage to be his number-one wide receiver in 2021. Ryan, as usual, was able to improvise after Ridley stepped away from the team and had a productive season.
Hopefully, this workout won't go anywhere and the former Falcons receiver will latch on with a different team before the season starts—and no, I do not mean the Carolina Panthers.