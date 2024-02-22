Former WR Mohamed Sanu teases joining Atlanta Falcons coaching staff
Mohamed Sanu Sr. has always been a fan favorite wherever he has gone, but especially in Atlanta as he helped the team reach their second Super Bowl in franchise history back in 2016.
While he may not be playing anymore, he has certainly kept up with the NFL. He has often been vocal about his desire to join the Falcons' organization again as a coach and by the looks of his recent social media post, it appears like that may happen.
Mohamed Sanu implies he is joining the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff
For the most part, the Atlanta Falcons have their coaching staff put together. They have found their head coach, both coordinators, and their position coaches. But that doesn't mean they are done adding to their staff.
Former Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu has implied that he will be joining the Atlanta Falcons as a wide receivers coach.
The Falcons have their wide receivers coach already in another former NFL WR, Ike Hilliard. However, teams often have assistant positional coaches and that is where Sanu could slot in.
Or maybe, he could be the assistant quarterbacks coach considering his impeccable stats throwing the football.
In no way is Sanu's post a confirmation that he is joining the staff, but it is hard to believe he would post something like this without having talked to the team. He could also be trying to promote the article, but it was published almost a month ago so it would be strange timing.
We will have to wait to see what happens. There is no official word or indication from the Falcons' side of things.