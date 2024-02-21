Potential Falcons trade target Justin Fields clarifies recent development
Justin Fields has been in the news recently after unfollowing the Chicago Bears on social media but he has now clarified why he did so, putting a damper on the potential of the Falcons landing him.
Yesterday, it was found that quarterback, and possible trade candidate, Justin Fields had unfollowed his Chicago Bear on Instagram which sparked speculation that he will be traded soon.
However, he just clarified why he unfollowed the Bears and further expressed his commitment to the team that drafted him.
Justin Fields explains his social media unfollowing, putting a hurt on the Falcons' chances
Justin Fields has remained committed to being the quarterback of the Chicago Bears, even after unfollowing the team on social media.
The quarterback appeared on a podcast hosted by brothers Equanimeous and Amon-Ra St. Brown to explain why he decided to unfollow the Chicago Bears (and NFL) on Instagram.
"Why do people take social media so serious? I’m just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL. I’m not just trying to have football on my timeline. I’m about to go on vacation, I don’t want to see no football."- Justin Fields
He then reinforced his commitment to Chicago.
"If it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city’s lit. The fans are great. The biggest thing is I just want it to be over. Let me know if I’m getting traded, let me know if I’m staying."- Justin Fields
With the Bears holding the first pick still, nothing is final. It seems no one knows what will happen, including Fields. Unsurprisingly, he is trying to get away for a while and not worry about whether he will have to move to another city.
For now, this puts a hit on the Falcons landing him via trade. This will continue to be a story that goes back and forth. With how things look right now, we won't have an answer until April.