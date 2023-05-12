Game-by-game predictions for 2023 Atlanta Falcons schedule
Week 4: Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars (London)
The Atlanta Falcons' opponent in London—the Jacksonville Jaguars—will likely be their toughest opponent of the 2023 regular season. The Jacksonville Jaguars are a deadly team that has deadly playmakers at every position on their offense—that certainly showed during their historic comeback in last year's playoffs against the Chargers.
While it won't be quite as bad, this seems like it could be the equivalent of last year's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Falcons might get diced up overseas.
LOSS - JAX 35, ATL 23 | (2-2)
Week 5: Houston Texans @ Atlanta Falcons
The Texans were quite bad last year which is why they were able to land two players in the top three of the draft. C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson will be great leaders on their side of the ball—Atlanta will need to neutralize them.
If the Falcons can limit what the rookies do then they should be able to add a tally to the win column.