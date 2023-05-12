Game-by-game predictions for 2023 Atlanta Falcons schedule
Week 6: Washington Commanders @ Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons will be playing the Washington Commanders once again in 2023, and hopefully, this game won't end up being a heartbreaking loss like it was last season. The Falcons now have the Commanders starting quarterback from that game as Washington will now be turning to Sam Howell to lead them.
This is another game that should involve a lot of running. It will also be a head-to-head matchup of two quarterbacks taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. The higher-drafted player wins this one.
WIN - ATL 27, WAS 18 | (4-2)
Week 7: Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
There is no arguing the fact that the Atlanta Falcons were robbed of a win in Tampa Bay last year. Grady Jarrett had a clean sack on Tom Brady and Jerome Boger somehow interpreted that as roughing the passer, which cost the Falcons an opportunity to go win the game.
Even though both sides will have a new quarterback from last time, this Falcons team will be motivated to beat the heck out of their division rival. Grady Jarrett will lead the defense while the offense puts up a modest number of points. Luckily for Atlanta, Jerome Boger retired so he won't be available to ruin the game.