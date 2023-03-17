Grading each of the Atlanta Falcons early wave of moves
Falcons re-sign RT Kaleb McGary for 3 years, $34.5 million
I was shocked when I saw the Atlanta Falcons brought Kaleb McGary was re-signed and even more shocked when I saw the details of the contract. Three years, $34.5 million is a steal in my opinion.
Kaleb had a breakout year after some throwaway seasons by him. He established himself as one of the best run blockers in the league and also improved in pass protection. I continue to point to Mike McGlinchey signing a huge contract with the Broncos. McGary, for my money, is better than McGlinchey.
I never thought I would say this but McGary is better in pass protection and is a little bit better in run blocking than McGlinchey. The Falcons are paying him $6 million less per year and are able to get out of the contract easier and sooner, if things go bad.
Again, this might just be the best move this offseason, and I seriously mean that. The value is excellent and now the Falcons have the right side of their line locked down.