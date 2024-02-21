Grading each re-signing the Atlanta Falcons made in 2023
Handing out grades for each of the eight re-signings the Atlanta Falcons made in 2023
The Atlanta Falcons were fortunate to not have any top-tier players headed for free agency in 2023. They, much like this year, had their best players under contract which allowed them to look for help elsewhere.
But the Falcons still brought back a handful of players for another season. All but two of them (OT Germain Ifedi and CB Cornell Armstrong) made solid contributions to the team—it is quite remarkable looking back on it.
Let's hand out grades for the eight players who were re-signed and took the field for the Falcons in 2023.
Grading each of the Atlanta Falcons' re-signings in 2023: Offense
Keith Smith had another solid year as a fullback, core special teamer, and emotional leader. The Atlanta Falcons were able to bring him back on a fairly cheap contract that proved to be worth it. There is no reason to fault this signing.
You could essentially copy and paste this one. Hodge was a good role player and special teamer who signed for very little.