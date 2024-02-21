Blogging Dirty
Grading each re-signing the Atlanta Falcons made in 2023

Handing out grades for each of the eight re-signings the Atlanta Falcons made in 2023

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears / Justin Casterline/GettyImages
Grading each of the Atlanta Falcons' re-signings in 2023: Defense and special teams

OLB. 2 years, $9 million. Lorenzo Carter. Lorenzo Carter. B+

Lorenzo Carter didn't have the best year of his career but when you look at how his contract is structured, it is evident that Terry Fontenot did a solid job with this re-signing.

Carter is a good rotational piece for the Falcons. If the new coaching staff doesn't see him in their plans then they can move on from him with minimal repercussion. He would save $5.3 million against the cap while only leaving behind $1 million in dead cap.

C+. P. 3 years, $8.7 million. Bradley Pinion. Bradley Pinion

Bradley Pinion had a good, not great, year. He wasn't among the best power punters but did a solid job when punting for accuracy.

The Falcons are spending the sixth-most cap space on the position in the NFL. For that type of money, you would like to have one of the top guys in the league. With that being said, it isn't like we are talking about the difference of millions.

There wasn't much better available for the Falcons but it doesn't change the fact that they paid a little more than they should have.

Liam McCullough. Liam McCullough. B. LS. 3 years, $2.3 million

You have to give the long snapper some love every once in awhile.

Liam McCullough didn't have any mishaps last season, which is all you can hope for. While wasn't the most productive getting down the field on punt coverage, he is being paid under $1 million per year. Not a bad deal for either side.

