How did 2 former Falcons starting quarterbacks perform with new teams?
Quietly, the Atlanta Falcons saw two of their former starting quarterbacks make their first appearances with their new teams over the weekend.
Must Read: Falcons must sign former All-Pro safety after preseason injury
Desmond Ridder took the field for the Arizona Cardinals while Marcus Mariota trotted out after Jayden Daniels' impressive debut with the Washington Commanders. Let's take a look at how each of them played.
2 former starting QBs for Falcons make first appearance with new teams
The Atlanta Falcons started their 2022 season with Marcus Mariota under center after Matt Ryan was traded to the Colts. Mariota was shaky, to say the least, and was ultimately benched to finish the season. He spent last year backing up Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia and then this offseason signed with the Washington Commanders.
Interestingly enough, he linked up with former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn. The team went on to draft Jayden Daniels with the second pick which put Mariota as the backup.
Daniels made his debut and produced a touchdown drive. Following that, Mariota took the field and apparently, the Commanders are comfortable writing him down as their backup because he threw one pass before going back to the sideline for the remainder of the game. He completed his lone attempt for six yards and the offense punted. Jeff Driskel and Sam Hartman played the rest of the game under center.
As for Desmond Ridder, he got an extended look as the Cardinals QB. Kyler Murray didn't play so Ridder started and was shaky, to say the least.
Much like we saw in Atlanta last season, he would make some quality throws and rushed for 39 yards on five attempts. However, those mistakes crept back up as he fumbled an under-center snap. Then on a fourth and two inside the redzone, he had an open receiver who would trot into the endzone, and he completely missed him.
This all came against the Saints and the missed throw, ironically, was reminiscent of his fourth-down miss against the Saints in his final game with the Falcons.
His mistakes have been like deja vu for the Falcons. He threw an interception with a safety driving on a crossing route in training camp, then made these two in-game mistakes.
Following that, Clayton Tune came in and impressed everyone so there is a lot of heat on Ridder moving forward. His spot as the backup to Kyler Murray continues to be in jeopardy.