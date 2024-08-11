Falcons must sign All-Pro safety following apparent significant injury
Things can change quickly in the NFL and that feels like the case for the Atlanta Falcons. On the second defensive snap of the preseason, Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams went down with what quickly looked like a significant injury.
The medical staff put an air cast on his leg (the worst sight in football) and brought out the cart (also not good). Needless to say, it is hard for your mind not to go to two words: season-ending.
If that ends up being the case, you cannot help but feel for the second-year safety who had a solid rookie season. He was going to be counted on heavily, especially if Richie Grant doesn't take that long-awaited step forward in his development.
The only good news is that there is a high-profile safety still sitting out on the open market. And to make things even better, you could steal him from your bitter rival.
Justin Simmons must be signed following injury to Falcons safety
After being released by the Denver Broncos, Justin Simmons has had a quiet offseason until this past week. His name finally hit the news after it was reported he met with the New Orleans Saints but left without a deal.
What better time for the Atlanta Falcons to step in?
This becomes a much-needed signing after it seems like Hellams' second season just ended before it even began.
Even before the injury, this was a signing that could change the tenure of this secondary. You have Jessie Bates entrenched as the league's best but projected starter Richie Grant has been a disappointment so far in his career. Simmons is a two-time Pro Bowler, and four-time second-team All-Pro who still has a lot left in the tank.
Related: Rondale Moore's season-ending injury should prompt this signing
The former Broncos star is exactly what this Atlanta secondary needs; an experienced, proven, physical, plug-and-play safety.
The issues arise when you talk about a contract. It is hard to imagine Simmons playing on a cheap contract, he would be signed by now if that was the case. Terry Fontenot must find a way to get Simmons' name on the dotted line before the preseason concludes.