Intriguing position battles for Atlanta Falcons in 2024
By Nick Halden
2. Backup QB
Is this going to be a competition between Taylor Heinicke and Michael Penix Jr. or is it already decided? Reasonably the backup job should be handed to Penix based on the fact you spent the 8th overall pick on the quarterback. If Cousins were to go down for an extended period it is clear the team should turn to the rookie and begin to find out if they made the right decision.
However, Heinicke has already taken a pay cut to remain on the roster and the Falcons have carried three quarterbacks on the active roster in seasons past. Perhaps this will be a position battle that Atlanta allows throughout camp and the preseason.
If Cousins were to miss a snap or face a short-term injury there is an argument to be made that the team should put in Heinicke. If you put Penix in before you are ready to commit to the kid you risk either damaging his confidence if he struggles and is benched for another season or you are asking for a quarterback debate if he plays well.
The latter isn't the worst situation for Atlanta but they can avoid the possibility of either if they have Heinicke as the primary backup until they are ready to put Penix into the lineup as the starter.