Intriguing position battles for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
Position battles are the most entertaining part of the NFL offseason. With every team adding so many players since the start of free agency, the competition gets turned up as the regular season looms.
While the Falcons have most of their positions set in stone, they still have a few positions that will see fierce competition. Let's look at the most intriguing of those position battles to keep an eye on.
The battle for running back depth
The Atlanta Falcons have Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier as their unquestioned one-two punch. Past those two, there should be an entertaining battle.
The first question is how many running backs will the Falcons keep? The number is almost always three or four in the NFL and if Arthur Smith were still the head coach, four would be the likely answer. Right now, I would still lean toward the Falcons keeping four because of the physical nature of the position.
This battle will include converted running back Avery Williams, rookie Jase McClellan, and second-year players Carlos Washington Jr. and Robert Burns.
Williams' special teams expertise and McClellan's draft value will give them decisive advantages over the other two players. Obviously, no one knows how many spots will be open so those two will compete through the preseason.