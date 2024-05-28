Intriguing position battles for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
Keep an eye on these positions as we work through the Atlanta Falcons offseason.
The cornerback battle behind A.J. Terrell
Seeing the Falcons not draft a cornerback was shocking. They had the need and plenty of opportunities to take one with one of their eight picks.
The coaches have confidence in who they have, however. Right now, Clark Phillips III is ready to take over as the corner opposite of A.J. Terrell but there will still be heat on him.
The slot position will be a battle between Mike Hughes and Dee Alford. Quietly, Hughes stole Alford's job last year and was played well. He brings an added element of physicality.
The concerning depth makes for an intriguing battle. Antonio Hamilton, Kevin King, Natrone Brooks, Jayden Price, Anthony Sao, Trey Vaval, and Anthony Johnson will compete for the final 53-man roster.