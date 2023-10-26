Is Bijan Robinson playing this week? (Latest injury update for Falcons vs. Titans in NFL Week 8)
The latest injury update for Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.
By Peter Dewey
Fantasy owners and Atlanta Falcons fans were extremely confused when first-round pick Bijan Robinson suited up for just 10 snaps in Week 7, but it was revealed that he was dealing with an illness.
Will that carry over to Week 8?
It appears that it will not, as Robinson was back at Falcons practice on Wednesday.
Bijan Robinson injury status for Week 8 game vs. Tennessee Titans
Robinson was not listed on the team’s injury report after logging a full practice on Wednesday.
Best prop bet for Bijan Robinson against Tennessee Titans in Week 8
Bijan Robinson OVER 27.5 receiving yards
The Tennessee Titans have one of the best-run defenses in the NFL, allowing just 3.6 yards per carry this season.
That means the Titans may look to get the ball to Robinson in the passing game so he can operate in space. The rookie has cleared this total in three games, landing on exactly 27 yards twice.
He’s also made at least four catches in all but one game, so he should have solid usage in the passing game to get this done.
Bijan Robinson injury history
Robinson only had one carry for three yards, playing just 10 snaps in Week 7 due to an illness. Robinson said after the game that he tried to give it a go, but his body wasn’t letting him perform the way he needed to.
When is Bijan Robinson coming back?
Robinson only played a handful of snaps in Week 7, but it appears that he is over the illness that hindered him in that game and should play in Week 8.
Atlanta Falcons next 5 opponents
- Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 5
- Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 12
- New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 26
- New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 3
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 10
Atlanta Falcons injury report
Tennessee Titans injury report
